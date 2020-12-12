Supporters hold banners that read: “Thank you CTiTV. See you soon”, after the cable news channel halted its broadcast operations. Photo: AP Supporters hold banners that read: “Thank you CTiTV. See you soon”, after the cable news channel halted its broadcast operations. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

Taiwanese pro-Beijing television news channel taken off air

  • CTiTV’s channel 52 says it will continue broadcasting on digital platforms after being refused a new licence
  • Company appealed the decision unsuccessfully and accused the Taiwanese government of endangering media freedom

Topic |   Taiwan
Associated Press
Updated: 12:49pm, 12 Dec, 2020

