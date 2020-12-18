The farmland upgrade is intended to prioritise grain-producing areas. Photo: VCG via Getty Images The farmland upgrade is intended to prioritise grain-producing areas. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
The farmland upgrade is intended to prioritise grain-producing areas. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China /  Politics

China aims to upgrade farmland the size of the Republic of Ireland. Here’s why

  • Country is set a target for 2021 of upgrading a quarter more farmland than for this year, to boost food security amid coronavirus and floods
  • Government has made food security a priority, partly through increasing self-sufficiency in vital crops

Topic |   China economy
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 5:30pm, 18 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The farmland upgrade is intended to prioritise grain-producing areas. Photo: VCG via Getty Images The farmland upgrade is intended to prioritise grain-producing areas. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
The farmland upgrade is intended to prioritise grain-producing areas. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE