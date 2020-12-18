Air China has warned Taiwanese travellers that the phrase “Wuhan coronavirus” could invalidate their test result certificates. Photo: Shutterstock Air China has warned Taiwanese travellers that the phrase “Wuhan coronavirus” could invalidate their test result certificates. Photo: Shutterstock
Air China has warned Taiwanese travellers that the phrase “Wuhan coronavirus” could invalidate their test result certificates. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Politics

Beijing may refuse entry to Taiwanese visitors with ‘Wuhan coronavirus’ on their test results, Air China says

  • Health certificates that use the phrase ‘will be deemed void’ and may result in passengers being refused entry on arrival, flag carrier says
  • Beijing has sought to create distance between the deadly pathogen and the city in which it was first identified at the end of last year

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 6:00pm, 18 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Air China has warned Taiwanese travellers that the phrase “Wuhan coronavirus” could invalidate their test result certificates. Photo: Shutterstock Air China has warned Taiwanese travellers that the phrase “Wuhan coronavirus” could invalidate their test result certificates. Photo: Shutterstock
Air China has warned Taiwanese travellers that the phrase “Wuhan coronavirus” could invalidate their test result certificates. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE