Air China has warned Taiwanese travellers that the phrase “Wuhan coronavirus” could invalidate their test result certificates. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing may refuse entry to Taiwanese visitors with ‘Wuhan coronavirus’ on their test results, Air China says
- Health certificates that use the phrase ‘will be deemed void’ and may result in passengers being refused entry on arrival, flag carrier says
- Beijing has sought to create distance between the deadly pathogen and the city in which it was first identified at the end of last year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Air China has warned Taiwanese travellers that the phrase “Wuhan coronavirus” could invalidate their test result certificates. Photo: Shutterstock