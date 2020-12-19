Ethnic minority delegates from Guizhou Province outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China puts Han official in charge of ethnic minority affairs as Beijing steps up push for integration
- The appointment is the latest shift away from the long-standing policy of giving minority groups autonomy
- New head of National Ethnic Affairs Commission Chen Xiaojiang comes from Communist Party’s disciplinary watchdog
Topic | China’s Communist Party
