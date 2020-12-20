Chinese poet Wang Zang and his wife Wang Li are being held in police detention centres in Yunnan province. Photo: Twitter
Human rights in China: dissident poet Wang Zang, wife, could face trail soon, lawyer says
- Activist and his wife Wang Li have been in police detention in Yunnan province for almost seven months on nebulous charge of subverting state power
- Lawyer Lu Siwei, who has been denied access to his clients, says case has been passed to the court, where they will plead not guilty
Topic | Human rights in China
