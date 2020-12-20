Chinese poet Wang Zang and his wife Wang Li are being held in police detention centres in Yunnan province. Photo: Twitter Chinese poet Wang Zang and his wife Wang Li are being held in police detention centres in Yunnan province. Photo: Twitter
Human rights in China: dissident poet Wang Zang, wife, could face trail soon, lawyer says

  • Activist and his wife Wang Li have been in police detention in Yunnan province for almost seven months on nebulous charge of subverting state power
  • Lawyer Lu Siwei, who has been denied access to his clients, says case has been passed to the court, where they will plead not guilty

Wang Zixu
Updated: 1:07pm, 20 Dec, 2020

