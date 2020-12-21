Use of facial recognition technology is widespread in China, but there are signs of a growing demand for better privacy protection. Photo: AFP Use of facial recognition technology is widespread in China, but there are signs of a growing demand for better privacy protection. Photo: AFP
China’s new data privacy law ‘will state how facial recognition can be used’

  • Personal Information Protection Law will allow use of sensitive information only for specific purposes and when ‘sufficiently necessary’, legislative body says
  • Draft text released for public consultation suggests sensitive information will include ethnicity, religion, facial biometrics and medical health

Updated: 9:15pm, 21 Dec, 2020

