Joey Qi (right) and Yang Yi record an episode of The Unemployable in 2019. Photo: Joey Qi
Censorship in China
China’s podcasters wary of censors as popularity grows
- Chinese podcasters cover a range of niche topics, from hi-fi sound systems to user interface design
- ‘No one is making podcasts for the mainstream audience. Everyone just does what they’re interested in,’ one producer says
Topic | Censorship in China
Joey Qi (right) and Yang Yi record an episode of The Unemployable in 2019. Photo: Joey Qi