China lowers age of criminal responsibility to 12 from 14

  • Move comes as part of wider amendment to criminal law, which includes tougher penalties for stock market fraud and intellectual property rights violations
  • Children aged 12 to 14 will bear criminal responsibility if they commit intentional homicide, intentionally hurt another person so as to cause death, or severely injure others by resorting to especially cruel means, revision says

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 2:44pm, 27 Dec, 2020

