None of the 26 people detained in the Sun Dawu case have been allowed bail. Photo: Handout None of the 26 people detained in the Sun Dawu case have been allowed bail. Photo: Handout
None of the 26 people detained in the Sun Dawu case have been allowed bail. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

Chinese entrepreneur Sun Dawu’s agricultural firm grinds to a halt amid detentions, allegations

  • Conglomerate has been losing customers and struggling to pay its workers since its founder and 25 others were taken into custody on vague charges, sources say
  • Sun’s lawyer says his client insists his family and business are ‘clean’

Topic |   China Society
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 4:30pm, 27 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
None of the 26 people detained in the Sun Dawu case have been allowed bail. Photo: Handout None of the 26 people detained in the Sun Dawu case have been allowed bail. Photo: Handout
None of the 26 people detained in the Sun Dawu case have been allowed bail. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE