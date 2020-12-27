Residents line up for coronavirus tests at tents set up on the streets of Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AP Residents line up for coronavirus tests at tents set up on the streets of Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AP
Residents line up for coronavirus tests at tents set up on the streets of Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

Coronavirus: Beijing goes into emergency mode after five new cases recorded

  • New controls introduced in the Chinese capital as the city authorities warn the epidemic control situation is ‘severe’
  • Mass testing carried out in two districts where new Covid-19 cases have been detected

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 27 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents line up for coronavirus tests at tents set up on the streets of Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AP Residents line up for coronavirus tests at tents set up on the streets of Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AP
Residents line up for coronavirus tests at tents set up on the streets of Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE