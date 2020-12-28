Zhang Zhan in Wuhan, a former lawyer and citizen journalist from Shanghai, has been sentenced to four years in prison for her reporting on the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China. Photo: Handout Zhang Zhan in Wuhan, a former lawyer and citizen journalist from Shanghai, has been sentenced to four years in prison for her reporting on the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China. Photo: Handout
Zhang Zhan in Wuhan, a former lawyer and citizen journalist from Shanghai, has been sentenced to four years in prison for her reporting on the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China. Photo: Handout

Human rights in China

China /  Politics

developing | China jails citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for four years over Wuhan coronavirus reports

  • Court in Shanghai hands sentence down to Zhang after she was found guilty of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’
  • Zhang has been on a hunger strike while awaiting trial and attended court in a wheelchair

Topic |   Human rights in China
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 2:16pm, 28 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhang Zhan in Wuhan, a former lawyer and citizen journalist from Shanghai, has been sentenced to four years in prison for her reporting on the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China. Photo: Handout Zhang Zhan in Wuhan, a former lawyer and citizen journalist from Shanghai, has been sentenced to four years in prison for her reporting on the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China. Photo: Handout
Zhang Zhan in Wuhan, a former lawyer and citizen journalist from Shanghai, has been sentenced to four years in prison for her reporting on the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE