Doctors in Wuhan raised the alarm late last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus pandemic
Wuhan doctor hailed for first reporting coronavirus defends China’s handling of outbreak saying there was no cover-up
- Zhang Jixian tells state media that the country ‘certainly did not conceal the relevant data’ from the rest of the world
- Interview comes as international team is preparing to head to China to investigate origins of outbreak
