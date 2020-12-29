Doctors in Wuhan raised the alarm late last year. Photo: EPA-EFE Doctors in Wuhan raised the alarm late last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Doctors in Wuhan raised the alarm late last year. Photo: EPA-EFE

Coronavirus pandemic

China /  Politics

Wuhan doctor hailed for first reporting coronavirus defends China’s handling of outbreak saying there was no cover-up

  • Zhang Jixian tells state media that the country ‘certainly did not conceal the relevant data’ from the rest of the world
  • Interview comes as international team is preparing to head to China to investigate origins of outbreak

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 2:31am, 29 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Doctors in Wuhan raised the alarm late last year. Photo: EPA-EFE Doctors in Wuhan raised the alarm late last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Doctors in Wuhan raised the alarm late last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE