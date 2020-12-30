Beijing City initiated an “emergency response code” last week following sporadic outbreaks of coronavirus. The Chinese government is looking at several measures to prevent the virus taking hold. Photo: AP Photo Beijing City initiated an “emergency response code” last week following sporadic outbreaks of coronavirus. The Chinese government is looking at several measures to prevent the virus taking hold. Photo: AP Photo
Beijing City initiated an “emergency response code” last week following sporadic outbreaks of coronavirus. The Chinese government is looking at several measures to prevent the virus taking hold. Photo: AP Photo

China enlists coronavirus prevention squad for hospitals to help beat next wave

  • With infections from medical facilities a serious problem, this Chinese team aims to assess risks and establish an alarm system
  • Country is bracing for sporadic outbreaks over the winter

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 30 Dec, 2020

