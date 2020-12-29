People in Beijing using a phone app to scan a code proving their health and travel status before entering a shopping mall. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus China
China Covid-19 health app breach puts celebrity photos online for pennies
- Hackers have uncovered a trove of personal information in Beijing’s digital health system used to track testing for the disease
- Eager online marketplace is trading in pictures, ID numbers and other data
