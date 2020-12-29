Zhou Bin, son of Zhou Yongkang and husband of Huang Wan, is serving an 18-year jail sentence for corruption. Photo: Handout Zhou Bin, son of Zhou Yongkang and husband of Huang Wan, is serving an 18-year jail sentence for corruption. Photo: Handout
Zhou Bin, son of Zhou Yongkang and husband of Huang Wan, is serving an 18-year jail sentence for corruption. Photo: Handout

Corruption in China

China /  Politics

‘Let us go home’: US relative of corrupt China security chief pleads with Xi Jinping

  • American daughter-in-law of Zhou Yongkang writes open letter to president, appealing to him to let her leave the country
  • Huang Wan says she faces eviction and cannot settle her legal problems because of court seizure of her assets

Topic |   Corruption in China
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 10:43pm, 29 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhou Bin, son of Zhou Yongkang and husband of Huang Wan, is serving an 18-year jail sentence for corruption. Photo: Handout Zhou Bin, son of Zhou Yongkang and husband of Huang Wan, is serving an 18-year jail sentence for corruption. Photo: Handout
Zhou Bin, son of Zhou Yongkang and husband of Huang Wan, is serving an 18-year jail sentence for corruption. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE