Dr Li Wenliang died in hospital in February. Photo: EPA-EFE Dr Li Wenliang died in hospital in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: tributes pour in for Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who first warned of a deadly disease

  • ‘I hope in the future there will be fewer dead heroes, and more normal, great, everyday people,’ social media user says
  • ‘Our attention then was still on saving the sufferers, we really didn’t expect that someone as young as him wouldn’t be able to survive,’ Wuhan doctor Ai Fen says

William Langley
Updated: 12:26am, 31 Dec, 2020

