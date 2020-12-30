Dr Li Wenliang died in hospital in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: tributes pour in for Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who first warned of a deadly disease
- ‘I hope in the future there will be fewer dead heroes, and more normal, great, everyday people,’ social media user says
- ‘Our attention then was still on saving the sufferers, we really didn’t expect that someone as young as him wouldn’t be able to survive,’ Wuhan doctor Ai Fen says
