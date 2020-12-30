The British government has reimposed lockdown measures in an effort to stem a more infectious mutation of Covid-19. Photo: Bloomberg
New Covid-19 strain ‘out of control’: how London lockdown was shown in China
- Chinese media highlight mass exodus before measures take effect, and raise concerns that London may run out of food
- Beijing has sought to change the narrative after criticism of China, and issued guidelines telling its media to spread positivity, not stoke fear
