A Chinese court jailed 17 people for their roles in what has been described as the country’s biggest ivory smuggling operation. Photo: Weibo A Chinese court jailed 17 people for their roles in what has been described as the country’s biggest ivory smuggling operation. Photo: Weibo
China jails ivory smuggling ringleaders for life in landmark case

  • 17 people sentenced for moving millions of dollars in tusks from West Africa as part of the biggest illicit network of its kind in China
  • Life terms show authorities are coming down hard on illegal trade, campaigner says

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:55pm, 31 Dec, 2020

