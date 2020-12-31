A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child to test for Covid-19 in Shenyang, China’s northeast Liaoning province on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
China detects first case of UK coronavirus variant
- The new strain was found in a 23-year-old female student returning to China from Britain
- The case ‘poses a great potential threat to the prevention and control of Covid-19 in the country’, a publication run by the Chinese CDC said
