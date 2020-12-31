A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child to test for Covid-19 in Shenyang, China’s northeast Liaoning province on Thursday. Photo: AFP A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child to test for Covid-19 in Shenyang, China’s northeast Liaoning province on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic

China /  Politics

China detects first case of UK coronavirus variant

  • The new strain was found in a 23-year-old female student returning to China from Britain
  • The case ‘poses a great potential threat to the prevention and control of Covid-19 in the country’, a publication run by the Chinese CDC said

Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Updated: 10:29pm, 31 Dec, 2020

