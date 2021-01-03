A scene from Waiting for Dad to Come Home, a children’s book which has been banned in Taiwan. Photo: Handout A scene from Waiting for Dad to Come Home, a children’s book which has been banned in Taiwan. Photo: Handout
Taiwan’s ban on books, TV shows ‘the work of the thought police’, co-founder of ruling party says

  • Children’s picture book from Chinese mainland removed from shelves while pro-Beijing cable channel’s licence is not renewed
  • Taiwan’s culture minister says more restrictions are likely, targeting PLA and Communist Party publications

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 12:00pm, 3 Jan, 2021

