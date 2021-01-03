The green peafowl was thought to be extinct in China. Photo: Weibo
Court reprieve for China’s rare green peafowl but it’s not out of the woods yet
Provincial court upholds decision to suspend work on Jiasa River dam project
Conservation groups want formal, permanent stop to work that threatens endangered bird’s habitat
Laura Zhou
in Beijing
Published: 6:00pm, 3 Jan, 2021
Updated: 6:32pm, 3 Jan, 2021
