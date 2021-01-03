The green peafowl was thought to be extinct in China. Photo: Weibo The green peafowl was thought to be extinct in China. Photo: Weibo
The green peafowl was thought to be extinct in China. Photo: Weibo

Asean

China /  Politics

Court reprieve for China’s rare green peafowl but it’s not out of the woods yet

  • Provincial court upholds decision to suspend work on Jiasa River dam project
  • Conservation groups want formal, permanent stop to work that threatens endangered bird’s habitat

Topic |   Asean
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 6:32pm, 3 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The green peafowl was thought to be extinct in China. Photo: Weibo The green peafowl was thought to be extinct in China. Photo: Weibo
The green peafowl was thought to be extinct in China. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE