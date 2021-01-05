Beijing is concerned at the growth of pro-independence sentiment in Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
Beijing using ‘cognitive warfare’ to sway Taiwan public opinion by feeding it misinformation, warns report
- Mainland China is using online trolls and false reports to try to undermine support for Tsai Ing-wen’s government, government-funded think tank says
- So far the tactic has not worked, with hostility towards Beijing growing on the island, says study
Topic | Taiwan
Beijing is concerned at the growth of pro-independence sentiment in Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE