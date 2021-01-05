The party marks its centenary this year. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Communist Party
Chinese Communist Party introduces new rules on what members can say as it ‘boosts internal democracy’
- The revised rule book says cadres can make complaints about their superiors but are prohibited from airing them in public
- They are also banned from expressing opinions that are ‘not consistent’ with the decisions of the central leadership
Topic | China’s Communist Party
The party marks its centenary this year. Photo: Bloomberg