The Communist Party has released new rules for united front work, with just six months to go until the party’s centenary. Photo: AFP
China’s Communist Party targets Chinese abroad to rally support
- New regulations for ‘united front’ work says more must be done to contain ‘Taiwan-independence forces’
- Party pledges to protect the ‘lawful rights’ of Chinese citizens overseas
