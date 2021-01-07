China Development Bank chairman Hu Huaibang worked his way up the financial ladder. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Corruption in China
China jails former China Development Bank chief Hu Huaibang for life for graft
- Hu convicted of taking about US$13 million in bribes over a decade
- Court’s decision comes a day after death sentence handed down to another top official found guilty of corruption
