Chinese leaders have urged law enforcement officials to tighten their hold to ensure social stability as the world enters a “turbulent period”. Photo: Xinhua

Amid ‘chaos in the West’, Chinese law enforcers told to keep grip on social stability

  • The world is in a turbulent time and country must grasp risks from the pandemic, annual gathering of justice and police officials told
  • China’s rule is in sharp contrast with the turmoil in the West, Central Political and Legal Work Conference says

Karen Yeung
Updated: 7:00am, 11 Jan, 2021

