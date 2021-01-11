Chinese leaders have urged law enforcement officials to tighten their hold to ensure social stability as the world enters a “turbulent period”. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping
Amid ‘chaos in the West’, Chinese law enforcers told to keep grip on social stability
- The world is in a turbulent time and country must grasp risks from the pandemic, annual gathering of justice and police officials told
- China’s rule is in sharp contrast with the turmoil in the West, Central Political and Legal Work Conference says
Topic | Xi Jinping
Chinese leaders have urged law enforcement officials to tighten their hold to ensure social stability as the world enters a “turbulent period”. Photo: Xinhua