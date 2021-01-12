Lunar New Year involves one of the biggest annual movements of people, with transport authorities expecting over 400 million train journeys to be made. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus China
Coronavirus: China steps up government planning to limit Lunar New Year travel
- Transport ministry establishes a pandemic prevention working group, and says it is necessary to stagger journeys and monitor passenger flow
- Authorities have already encouraged people not to travel to visit relatives, before the customary annual migration
Topic | Coronavirus China
