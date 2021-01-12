President Xi Jinping’s remarks come six months before the party will mark its 100th anniversary. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping says ‘time and momentum on China’s side’ as he sets out Communist Party vision
- President calls for conviction and confidence amid unprecedented global challenges during top-level meeting on Monday
- Analyst says remarks show Xi sees ‘the conditions are right for the previously slumbering lion to roar and he will see to it that it does’
