Artificial Intelligence is likely to face increasing regulation. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s Communist Party
China makes new laws to regulate hi-tech sector a major priority for next five years
- Plans to overhaul legal system will include reforms to ‘overcome shortcomings’ in areas such as AI, cloud computing and online finance
- Regulations have been relatively lax until now to aid the development of the country’s digital economy
Topic | China’s Communist Party
Artificial Intelligence is likely to face increasing regulation. Photo: Shutterstock