The National People’s Congress will have to follow the central leadership’s guidance in the legislative process. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping
China’s legal reforms seek to cement party leadership’s role
- Blueprint for ‘socialist rule of law’ puts role of core leadership at its heart
- Overhaul will ‘basically be completed’ by 2035, according to document issued by Central Committee
Topic | Xi Jinping
The National People’s Congress will have to follow the central leadership’s guidance in the legislative process. Photo: Xinhua