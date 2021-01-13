Zhou Chunmei, a judge at the Hunan Higher People’s Court, was killed at her home on Tuesday morning. Photo: Weibo Zhou Chunmei, a judge at the Hunan Higher People’s Court, was killed at her home on Tuesday morning. Photo: Weibo
Zhou Chunmei, a judge at the Hunan Higher People’s Court, was killed at her home on Tuesday morning. Photo: Weibo

China Society

China /  Politics

Chinese judge stabbed to death by a disgruntled ‘old friend’

  • Suspect in killing of Zhou Chunmei might have been seeking revenge after judge refused to support her appeal against a court ruling that upheld her employer’s decision to sack her, reports say
  • Zhou, a 45-year-old mother of two, was found dead from multiple stab wounds in a garage at her home in central China

Topic |   China Society
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 6:33pm, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhou Chunmei, a judge at the Hunan Higher People’s Court, was killed at her home on Tuesday morning. Photo: Weibo Zhou Chunmei, a judge at the Hunan Higher People’s Court, was killed at her home on Tuesday morning. Photo: Weibo
Zhou Chunmei, a judge at the Hunan Higher People’s Court, was killed at her home on Tuesday morning. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE