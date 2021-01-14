Zhang Zhan was sentenced to four years in prison for reporting on the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan. Photo: Handout Zhang Zhan was sentenced to four years in prison for reporting on the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan. Photo: Handout
No appeal for China’s jailed coronavirus citizen journalist Zhang Zhan

  • The 37-year-old former lawyer has decided not to contest her four-year sentence, imposed for reports from virus-hit Wuhan
  • Sources say she was persuaded by detention centre staff one day after a visit from her legal team

Mimi LauGuo Rui
Mimi Lau and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 7:00pm, 14 Jan, 2021

