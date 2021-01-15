China shows renewed interest in joining trade pact Trump left in 2017

“This move is for scholars, government officials and enterprises to have something to reference and have more understanding of the government’s direction,” he said.

“It is now very clear that Beijing is seriously considering joining.”

But it could still take years for China to meet the entry requirements, he said.

The CPTPP is a multilateral pact that is concerned with a wide range of issues, from digital trade and e-commerce to the environment and labour rights.

Donald Trump withdrew the US from the CPTPP in 2017. Photo: Xinhua

Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Originally known as the, the agreement was negotiated under the Barack Obama administration and became the subject of much debate in the run up to the 2016 US presidential election. Trump withdrew the US from it in January 2017.

It was subsequently tweaked and signed by 11 nations: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

Excluded from the TPP, Beijing pursued a separate deal – the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) – which includes 14 other Asia-Pacific economies but not the United States. The RCEP was signed in November after eight years of negotiations, becoming the world’s largest trade network.

Wang Huiyao, the founder of the Beijing think tank Centre for China and Globalisation, said in a column in Chinese tabloid Global Times that Beijing should speed up the process of joining the CPTPP to give it a new trade negotiation platform with the US, assuming Biden takes the US back in.

Wang had earlier likened membership of the CPTPP to China joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001.

“China and the US can have dialogues over the CPTPP and reform of the WTO, to jointly improve multilateral trade rules,” he said.

“Biden could reconsider joining the CPTPP when he takes office, China should begin the discussion on joining as soon as possible.”

When China joined the WTO in 2001, rather than committing to its Government Procurement Agreement (GPA) it undertook only to “initiate negotiations for membership in the GPA … as soon as possible”. That commitment was incorporated into China’s accession protocol.

But Beijing only officially began discussing joining the GPA, which aims to make government procurement more transparent, in 2007 and the matter remains under discussion.

The reform of China’s state-owned firms – something much called for in the West – is also part of the accession process for the CPTPP, including allowing private firms to buy minority stakes in them.