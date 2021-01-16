Hainan’s existing transport links to mainland China are by sea and air. Photo: Shutterstock
‘South China Sea strategic benefit’ if Beijing builds tunnel to holiday island Hainan
- Revival of the idea could boost the economy and slash journey time to the island to 10 minutes by high-speed rail, it is claimed
- Previous plans to link the mainland to the southern island province, designated a free-trade hub, had hit technical and cost difficulties
