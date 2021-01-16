Hainan’s existing transport links to mainland China are by sea and air. Photo: Shutterstock Hainan’s existing transport links to mainland China are by sea and air. Photo: Shutterstock
Hainan’s existing transport links to mainland China are by sea and air. Photo: Shutterstock

South China Sea

China /  Politics

‘South China Sea strategic benefit’ if Beijing builds tunnel to holiday island Hainan

  • Revival of the idea could boost the economy and slash journey time to the island to 10 minutes by high-speed rail, it is claimed
  • Previous plans to link the mainland to the southern island province, designated a free-trade hub, had hit technical and cost difficulties

Topic |   South China Sea
Rachel Zhang

Updated: 12:00pm, 16 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hainan’s existing transport links to mainland China are by sea and air. Photo: Shutterstock Hainan’s existing transport links to mainland China are by sea and air. Photo: Shutterstock
Hainan’s existing transport links to mainland China are by sea and air. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE