A polluted river in the eastern province of Zhejiang. Photo: AP
Environment
Nearly 100 million Chinese people supplied drinking water with ‘unsafe’ levels of toxic chemicals
- Researchers from Tsinghua University found that levels of per and polyfluoroalkyls in 16 cities exceeded contamination limits used in the US
- Some of the most toxic chemicals found have been linked to health problems such as kidney and liver cancer
