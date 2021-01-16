A polluted river in the eastern province of Zhejiang. Photo: AP A polluted river in the eastern province of Zhejiang. Photo: AP
A polluted river in the eastern province of Zhejiang. Photo: AP

Nearly 100 million Chinese people supplied drinking water with ‘unsafe’ levels of toxic chemicals

  • Researchers from Tsinghua University found that levels of per and polyfluoroalkyls in 16 cities exceeded contamination limits used in the US
  • Some of the most toxic chemicals found have been linked to health problems such as kidney and liver cancer

Echo Xie
Updated: 8:55am, 16 Jan, 2021

