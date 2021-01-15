The coronavirus pandemic is a major challenge but China should turn threats into opportunities, according to Chen Yixin, secretary general of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission. Photo: EPA-EFE The coronavirus pandemic is a major challenge but China should turn threats into opportunities, according to Chen Yixin, secretary general of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission. Photo: EPA-EFE
The coronavirus pandemic is a major challenge but China should turn threats into opportunities, according to Chen Yixin, secretary general of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission. Photo: EPA-EFE

Xi Jinping

The time for China’s rise has come, security chief tells law enforcers

  • Chen Yixin expands on Xi Jinping speech, saying international momentum is on the country’s side
  • US and coronavirus pandemic are major challenges that China can meet, Chen says

William Zheng
Updated: 10:48pm, 15 Jan, 2021

