Beijing is unsure what Joe Biden’s approach to Taiwan will be. Photo: EPA-EFE Beijing is unsure what Joe Biden’s approach to Taiwan will be. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese leadership says country must use its strengths to curb pro-independence forces in Taiwan

  • Wang Yang, a member of the top leadership body, says containing separatism and promoting integration are key priorities for the Communist Party’s centenary
  • Unlike last year he does not explicitly mention ‘peaceful reunification’ and analysts say Beijing wants wiggle room ahead of Joe Biden’s presidency

Minnie Chan
Updated: 7:08pm, 19 Jan, 2021

