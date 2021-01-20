The case of Lai Xiaomin, former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, has been highlighted by the Communist Party’s anti-corruption agency as a warning to cadres. Photo: Weibo The case of Lai Xiaomin, former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, has been highlighted by the Communist Party’s anti-corruption agency as a warning to cadres. Photo: Weibo
The case of Lai Xiaomin, former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, has been highlighted by the Communist Party’s anti-corruption agency as a warning to cadres. Photo: Weibo

Corruption in China

China /  Politics

China’s Communist Party warns cadres it’s on the corruption warpath

  • Anti-graft watchdog highlights stiff penalties for recent extreme cases of bribery
  • Among the examples is the death sentence given to Lai Xiaomin, the former head of China Huarong Asset Management

Topic |   Corruption in China
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 9:00am, 20 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The case of Lai Xiaomin, former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, has been highlighted by the Communist Party’s anti-corruption agency as a warning to cadres. Photo: Weibo The case of Lai Xiaomin, former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, has been highlighted by the Communist Party’s anti-corruption agency as a warning to cadres. Photo: Weibo
The case of Lai Xiaomin, former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, has been highlighted by the Communist Party’s anti-corruption agency as a warning to cadres. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE