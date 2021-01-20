The case of Lai Xiaomin, former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, has been highlighted by the Communist Party’s anti-corruption agency as a warning to cadres. Photo: Weibo
Corruption in China
China’s Communist Party warns cadres it’s on the corruption warpath
- Anti-graft watchdog highlights stiff penalties for recent extreme cases of bribery
- Among the examples is the death sentence given to Lai Xiaomin, the former head of China Huarong Asset Management
Topic | Corruption in China
