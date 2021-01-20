One of 25,000 National Guard troops on patrol in Washington ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, in response to fears of further violence after the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Photo: AP One of 25,000 National Guard troops on patrol in Washington ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, in response to fears of further violence after the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Photo: AP
China reckons US democracy is imploding but could be missing the point

  • Academics argue Beijing’s view that the democratic system is failing is based on a fundamental misunderstanding
  • Checks and balances were tested by the Trump administration but they held, and that could be sign of the system’s strength, they say

Eduardo Baptista and Mark Magnier in the United States

Updated: 5:32pm, 20 Jan, 2021

