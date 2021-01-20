One of 25,000 National Guard troops on patrol in Washington ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, in response to fears of further violence after the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Photo: AP
China reckons US democracy is imploding but could be missing the point
- Academics argue Beijing’s view that the democratic system is failing is based on a fundamental misunderstanding
- Checks and balances were tested by the Trump administration but they held, and that could be sign of the system’s strength, they say
Topic | China’s Communist Party
