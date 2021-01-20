Schoolchildren across Beijing’s Daxing district have been told to stay at home after a spike in local infections. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus in China: residents of five Beijing neighbourhoods told to stay home
- Affected communities are all in Daxing district, which is home to the city’s second airport and where China’s first infections involving the B117 variant were reported last week
- All 1.7 million residents of Daxing have been told they cannot leave the city without official permission and a negative test result
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
