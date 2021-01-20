Schoolchildren across Beijing’s Daxing district have been told to stay at home after a spike in local infections. Photo: Xinhua Schoolchildren across Beijing’s Daxing district have been told to stay at home after a spike in local infections. Photo: Xinhua
Schoolchildren across Beijing’s Daxing district have been told to stay at home after a spike in local infections. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Coronavirus in China: residents of five Beijing neighbourhoods told to stay home

  • Affected communities are all in Daxing district, which is home to the city’s second airport and where China’s first infections involving the B117 variant were reported last week
  • All 1.7 million residents of Daxing have been told they cannot leave the city without official permission and a negative test result

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 8:40pm, 20 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Schoolchildren across Beijing’s Daxing district have been told to stay at home after a spike in local infections. Photo: Xinhua Schoolchildren across Beijing’s Daxing district have been told to stay at home after a spike in local infections. Photo: Xinhua
Schoolchildren across Beijing’s Daxing district have been told to stay at home after a spike in local infections. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE