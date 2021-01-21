Coronavirus vaccine recipients in Beijing wait for 30 minutes to see if they have any adverse reactions. Photo: Kyodo Coronavirus vaccine recipients in Beijing wait for 30 minutes to see if they have any adverse reactions. Photo: Kyodo
15 million people given Covid-19 vaccines in China as Spring Festival nears

  • Dozens of new coronavirus cases reported in winter weather in the county’s north
  • Transport ministry forecasts 40 per cent drop in holiday traffic as public urged to stay home for Lunar New Year

Holly Chik
Updated: 11:24am, 21 Jan, 2021

Coronavirus vaccine recipients in Beijing wait for 30 minutes to see if they have any adverse reactions. Photo: Kyodo
