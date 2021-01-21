Xu Zhiyong (left) and Ding Jiaxi (seen here in a file photo) were arrested about a year ago after taking part in a meeting with civil rights lawyers and activists. Photo: Handout
Critic of Chinese President Xi Jinping, fellow activist set to face stiffer charge, sources say
- Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi are expected to go on trial soon charged with subversion of state power rather than the lesser offence of inciting subversion
- Ding’s wife, Luo Shengchun, says she has been denied any correspondence with her husband who has been in detention for the past six months
Topic | China Society
Xu Zhiyong (left) and Ding Jiaxi (seen here in a file photo) were arrested about a year ago after taking part in a meeting with civil rights lawyers and activists. Photo: Handout