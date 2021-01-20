Zhou Xianwang was criticised for allowing more than 40,000 people to attend a Lunar New Year gathering in Wuhan as the virus was spreading. Photo: Handout Zhou Xianwang was criticised for allowing more than 40,000 people to attend a Lunar New Year gathering in Wuhan as the virus was spreading. Photo: Handout
Wuhan mayor to step down, a year after he came under fire over coronavirus response

  • There was no announcement about Zhou Xianwang’s departure but he is not identified as mayor in official report
  • He was among those criticised over the initial handling of the outbreak in the central Chinese city where virus was first detected

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Updated: 10:29pm, 20 Jan, 2021

