China’s anti-corruption body has indicated that its top priorities include strengthening party loyalty and political supervision, and stamping out corruption in the financial sector and law enforcement. Photo: Reuters
China’s top anti-corruption body gathers to map out strategy in Beijing
- President Xi Jinping and other leaders will join more than 130 graft-busters at annual conference of Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
- Several senior cadres have been sentenced in corruption cases recently, including Lai Xiaomin who was handed the death penalty for taking bribes
