Attempts to rescue 21 Chinese workers from a gold mine have been complicated by a massive blockage that has delayed drilling efforts. Photo: Reuters
China gold mine blast: rescue of 21 people trapped will take at least two more weeks, official says
- Obstacles are ‘just too huge, which means we need a least another 15 days or even more to reach the miners’, according to deputy head of the local publicity department
- Blast at the Hushan mine in Shandong province sealed 22 workers hundreds of metres underground on January 10
