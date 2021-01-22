Attempts to rescue 21 Chinese workers from a gold mine have been complicated by a massive blockage that has delayed drilling efforts. Photo: Reuters Attempts to rescue 21 Chinese workers from a gold mine have been complicated by a massive blockage that has delayed drilling efforts. Photo: Reuters
China gold mine blast: rescue of 21 people trapped will take at least two more weeks, official says

  • Obstacles are ‘just too huge, which means we need a least another 15 days or even more to reach the miners’, according to deputy head of the local publicity department
  • Blast at the Hushan mine in Shandong province sealed 22 workers hundreds of metres underground on January 10

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:05pm, 22 Jan, 2021

Attempts to rescue 21 Chinese workers from a gold mine have been complicated by a massive blockage that has delayed drilling efforts. Photo: Reuters
