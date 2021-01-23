A man carries the ashes of a deceased relative near a funeral home in Wuhan in April. There has been concern that deaths related to Covid-19 have been under-reported. Photo: EPA-EFE A man carries the ashes of a deceased relative near a funeral home in Wuhan in April. There has been concern that deaths related to Covid-19 have been under-reported. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man carries the ashes of a deceased relative near a funeral home in Wuhan in April. There has been concern that deaths related to Covid-19 have been under-reported. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Society
China /  Politics

‘More painful than death’: a year on from coronavirus lockdown chaos in Wuhan

  • City of 11 million was sealed off for 76 days on January 23 as authorities tried to contain the spread of the new virus
  • Those who were there recall overwhelmed hospitals, empty streets and resilience, and say they fear it could happen again

Topic |   China Society
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 12:00pm, 23 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man carries the ashes of a deceased relative near a funeral home in Wuhan in April. There has been concern that deaths related to Covid-19 have been under-reported. Photo: EPA-EFE A man carries the ashes of a deceased relative near a funeral home in Wuhan in April. There has been concern that deaths related to Covid-19 have been under-reported. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man carries the ashes of a deceased relative near a funeral home in Wuhan in April. There has been concern that deaths related to Covid-19 have been under-reported. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE