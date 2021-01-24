Rescuers drill a channel at the mine site on Tuesday. The workers have been trapped underground since January 10. Photo: Xinhua Rescuers drill a channel at the mine site on Tuesday. The workers have been trapped underground since January 10. Photo: Xinhua
China hopes for a miracle as rescuers try to reach trapped miners

  • Hundreds of rescue workers, engineers and medical experts are at the site and the operation could take weeks
  • Blast happened days after authorities claimed a victory in reducing workplace accidents and deaths

Jane CaiLinda Lew
Jane Cai in Beijing and Linda Lew

Updated: 12:00pm, 24 Jan, 2021

