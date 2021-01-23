Face masks are obligatory at the door of Wuhan’s nightclubs but people take them off to chat with friends, dance or smoke. Photo: AFP Face masks are obligatory at the door of Wuhan’s nightclubs but people take them off to chat with friends, dance or smoke. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Wuhan’s clubbers back in business a year after lockdown

  • Partygoers in the central China city where Covid-19 was first identified are happy to be back on the dance floor
  • ‘I was stuck inside for two or three months … the country fought the virus very well, and now I can go out in complete tranquillity,’ clubber says

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:00pm, 23 Jan, 2021

