Face masks are obligatory at the door of Wuhan’s nightclubs but people take them off to chat with friends, dance or smoke. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Wuhan’s clubbers back in business a year after lockdown
- Partygoers in the central China city where Covid-19 was first identified are happy to be back on the dance floor
- ‘I was stuck inside for two or three months … the country fought the virus very well, and now I can go out in complete tranquillity,’ clubber says
