Chinese novelist Fang Fang (pictured in England in 2012) says she still gets attacked for her book about life in Wuhan under lockdown. Photo: Getty Images
Author still dealing with backlash over Wuhan Diary on city’s fight against Covid-19
- Fang Fang says her book was an attempt to share a truthful, personal account of events in the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first identified
- But since its publication in English – it remains unpublished in Chinese – she says she ‘never could have imagined the things that have happened, either the catastrophe that is the pandemic or the online harassment’
Topic | Coronavirus China
Chinese novelist Fang Fang (pictured in England in 2012) says she still gets attacked for her book about life in Wuhan under lockdown. Photo: Getty Images