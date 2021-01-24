The forest was planted to reduce desertification and protect Dunhuang from sandstorms. Photo: Weibo
Chinese environmentalists up in arms over forest destroyed to make way for vineyards
- The authorities in Gansu have promised to investigate amid a growing outcry over the loss of the forest near the ancient Silk Road city of Dunhuang
- The site was intended to protect the area from desertification and its loss could trigger ecological catastrophe
